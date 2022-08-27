Video: Bruno Fernandes makes difficult finish look easy to give Man United the lead

Manchester United have taken the lead against Southampton after a beautiful Bruno Fernandes goal makes it 1-0 at St. Mary’s.

The first half was an even contest, with the Saints just edging the Manchester club in terms of good chances created but it is the Manchester club that have started the second the brightest of the two sides.

Southampton got a warning sign when Anthony Elanga was played through on goal before Armel Bella-Kotchap made an excellent challenge but were punished just minutes later.

The goal came after some good play on Man United’s right before Diogo Dalot crossed in a ball to Fernandes, which his Portuguese teammate finished with a wonderful volley.