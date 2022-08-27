Video: Diaz, Carvalho and Firmino have Liverpool 9-0 up

Liverpool are now leading Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield and are so close to breaking the all-time Premier League record.
That stands at 9-0 and one more goal will do it for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
The seventh came from a Roberto Firmino tap-in after a Travers save landed at the Brazilian’s feet.
Firmino makes it 7! #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/X4iJXafU14
— The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) August 27, 2022
The eighth was an incredible goal from Carvalho who latched onto a Tsimikas lay-up with a wonderous volley.
Lovely finish from Fabio Carvalho to open his account for us pic.twitter.com/DTd0YvAV20
— ? The Red Debate ? (@TheRedDebate) August 27, 2022
Luis Diaz then added the ninth with a header from a corner to cap off a miserable afternoon for Scott Parker’s side.
DIAZ MAKES IT 9-0? pic.twitter.com/QKRfn0XVA1
— The Art Of Goals (@TheArtOfGoals_) August 27, 2022