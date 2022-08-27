Video: Dusan Vlahovic scores stunning free kick vs Roma after two minutes

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus’s main man Dusan Vlahovic has scored a stunning to give his side a 1-0 lead over Roma. 

This is a big clash in Serie A this season as both sides are expected to be challenging at the top of the league and this is Jose Mourinho’s first big challenge of the campaign after winning his opening two games against relatively easy opposition.

That challenge has got off to a poor start after Vlahovic put Juve ahead after just two minutes with a beautiful free kick but there is still a whole half for the Rome club to get back into the match.

More Stories / Latest News
Jesse Marsch was fuming at Leeds player during Brighton loss
Leeds man spotted watching his potential next club on the stands
Video: Erling Haaland’s hat-trick vs Crystal Palace
More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.