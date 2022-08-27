Video: Erling Haaland’s hat-trick vs Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland was the main man at the Etihad today as he spearheaded Manchester City to a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace. 

Pep Guardiola’s side incredibly found themselves 2-0 down at halftime to Palace but City once again provided their fans with a comeback.

Silva pulled one back for Man City in the 53rd minute but then it was the Haaland show, who scored a second half hat-trick for Guardiola’s side.

All the goals came in a 19-minute window with the best of the bunch being the striker’s third and final goal, all of which can be seen below.

The Norwegian is doing exactly what he was brought in to do and Premier League defences should be shaking for the rest of the season.

