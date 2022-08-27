Video: Gabriel howler hands Mitrovic his 100th Fulham goal

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Fulham have taken a shock lead at the Emirates thanks to a big mistake from Arsenal’s Gabriel. 

The Gunners have been the better of the two sides and fairly comfortable in the match with the away side only having a handful of breaks.

Mikel Arteta’s side were just after turning up the tempo and creating a few chances but a mistake from Gabriel has just handed Fulham the lead.

The centre-back spent too much time on the ball and had his pocket picked by Mitrovic, who then punished the Brazilian by slotting the ball past Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal net to score his 100th goal for Fulham.

