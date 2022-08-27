Video: Gabriel redeems himself with late goal after Leno mistake

Gabriel has redeemed himself at the Emirates as he scores the goal to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead over Fulham. 

The defender made a big mistake that handed Fulham a 1-0 lead after he took too long on the ball before getting his pocket picked by Mitrovic but has now made amends.

The goal came from a corner, in which Gabriel Martinelli’s cross was missed by Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal, which then landed at the feet of Gabriel who put the ball in on minute 85 to most likely win the match for the Gunners.

