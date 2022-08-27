Video: Harvey Barnes gets one back for Leicester City

Brendan Rodger’s Leicester City travels to Stamford Bridge this Saturday afternoon to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Foxes are still looking for their first win of the new Premier League season and head into their game in London with just one point from a possible nine.

Thing’s started to look up for Rodger’s men in the first half as Chelsea went down to 10 men.

However, despite having this advantage, the Foxes come out at halftime to concede the first goal, followed by a second.

Shortly after Raheem Sterling’s second goal for the Blues, Harvey Barnes manages to put one in the back of the net.

A simple one-two with Jamie Vardy from the Barnes takes the ball wide and fires it into the near post.

Unfortunately, it’s too late for the Foxes, and the game ends 2-1.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport.

