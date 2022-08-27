Video: Harvey Elliott scores beautiful first goal for Liverpool

Liverpool are off to a flyer at Anfield and currently lead Bournemouth 2-0 thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

The Reds went 1-0 up after just three minutes thanks to a Diaz goal and have now doubled that thanks to a lovely goal from Elliott.

The goal came after a ball bounced off Roberto Firmino after a Salah pass which then fell into the path of Elliott, the youngster hit the ball sweetly past Travers in the Bournemouth goal, his first in the Premier League for the Reds.