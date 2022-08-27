Video: Harvey Elliott scores beautiful first goal for Liverpool

Liverpool are off to a flyer at Anfield and currently lead Bournemouth 2-0 thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.
The Reds went 1-0 up after just three minutes thanks to a Diaz goal and have now doubled that thanks to a lovely goal from Elliott.
The goal came after a ball bounced off Roberto Firmino after a Salah pass which then fell into the path of Elliott, the youngster hit the ball sweetly past Travers in the Bournemouth goal, his first in the Premier League for the Reds.
Lovely this from our starboy.
Harvey Elliott makes it 2-0 ? pic.twitter.com/Vgnq98tOua
My son reffed this kid at Fulham when he was 16, he was head and shoulders above everyone else who was 18 . There were at least 15 scouts there that day . At the end , most of the players went their merry way , He went round and shook the hands of the ref and lineman top class guy . Just a shame he didn’t sign for Spurs , who my son was reffing against Fulham .