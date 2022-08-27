Video: Incredible last-gasp Southampton defending keeps match scoreless

Southampton are level with Manchester United at halftime at St. Mary’s with the game tied at 0-0.

It has been a fairly even first 45 minutes with the Saints just edging the Manchester club in terms of good chances created.

Both sides have had good opportunities to break the deadlock, with the home side’s best coming from centre-back, Armel Bella-Kotchap, who put the ball over the bar from close range.

As for Man United, their best chance came in a goalmouth scramble, in which Southampton defended impeccably and bravely to keep the game level. The chance, which can be seen below, shows Kyle Walker-Peters, Gavin Bazunu and Bella-Kotchap all throwing their bodies in the way for the cause.