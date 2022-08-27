Video: Liverpool score five as Van Dijk gets on the scoresheet

It is 5-0 to Liverpool at Anfield in the first half as newly promoted Bournemouth are getting run over by the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are out to make a statement after Monday’s poor showing at Old Trafford and have certainly done that in the opening 45 minutes.

The Reds have played with much more intensity and the fifth came from a corner. Robertson swung the ball into the Bournemouth box and it ended up being an easy header for Van Dijk to score his first goal of the season.