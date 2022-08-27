Video: Ronaldo is first teammate to celebrate Fernandes’ goal vs Southampton

37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo started yet another game on the bench when Manchester United faced Southampton at Saint Mary’s stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils’ season had gotten off to a poor start, facing two embarrassing opening defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Luckily the 20-time-league winners managed to turn their lousy form around with an emphatic 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ stunning volley sealed Erik ten Hag’s second successive goal of the season.

Fellow countryman Ronaldo first met Fernandes as he began his celebrations before being joined by the newly signed Casemiro and the rest of the United squad.

