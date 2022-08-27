Video: Ronaldo tries to ruin Ferdinand’s shoes pre-match

Manchester United travel to St. Mary’s this morning to face Southampton to try and complete a brilliant week for the Red Devils. 

Erik ten Hag’s side are still flying high after beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night and their performance was a tremendous way to get their season up and running.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named on the bench for that clash and the superstar starts today’s match from the same position.

The 37-year-old has been seen joking with his former teammates before Man United’s last match and today, and pre-match the Portugal international played a joke on Rio Ferdinand by drenching his suede shoes with water.

