Video: Sterling opens Chelsea account despite Blues being down to 10-men

Chelsea looks to get off to a good start on Saturday afternoon as they host Brendan Rodger’s Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Last time out, Thomas Tuchel’s side faced a hammering from Leeds United at Elland Road, where Kalidou Koulibaly received a late red card in the match, meaning he’s out for today’s game.

Unfortunately for Tuchel, his side didn’t put in the performance he’d expected and ended up down to 10 men before the end of the first half after a second reckless challenge from Conor Gallagher got him sent off.

However, all hope is not lost as Raheem Sterling scores his first Chelsea goal and what a goal it was.

Raheem Sterling’s first Premier League goal for Chelsea! ?? pic.twitter.com/JBseFbTfQU — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 27, 2022

