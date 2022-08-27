Video: Sterling places his second Chelsea goal into the back of Leicester’s net

Chelsea faces Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon following their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United last weekend.

After Conor Gallagher got himself sent off in the first half following his second reckless challenge of the game, many fans wouldn’t have thought the Blues would be the ones to come out of the gates after half-time to score the first goal.

However, they did before Raheem Sterling scored his second goal for Chelsea in the 63rd minute. Reece James fires the ball across the face of the goal and finds Sterling, who is able to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sport

