Videos: Manchester City leak two goals to Crystal Palace

Manchester City kick-off against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side looks to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

The Blues will hope to get a win today after scrambling to claim a point against Newcastle last Sunday in their 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

However, City gets off to another poor start and have already conceded two goals in the first half.

The first goal came from a Palace corner before it deflected off John Stones into the back of the net.

The second goal again comes from a corner, but this time a beautifully placed header by Palace’s Joachim Andersen puts the Eagles into a two-goal lead.

