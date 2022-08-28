“20-minute player” – Insider urges Leeds United to get rid of ‘headless chicken’

Journalist Conor McGilligan thinks Leeds United should sell Dan James before the window’s deadline in order to reinvest funds in their playing squad.

Speaking about the Wales international, McGilligan said: “What is Dan James’ future at Leeds? Is he just going to be a 20-minute player where he comes on and runs around like a headless chicken for 20 minutes?

“Because will Dan James want that and is that going to be profitable for Leeds? Is it going to be beneficial for Leeds in the system?

“Potentially, yeah. But if we can get money for him, then buy another player in, that’s going to be way more advantageous for Leeds United.”

Since being signed to the Whites by former manager Marcelo Bielsa following a £ move from Manchester United, James, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 39 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to just four goals along the way.