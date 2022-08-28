Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has spoken about recent reports which claim winger Antony is close to moving to Manchester United in a €100m deal which, if completed, would be the highest ever fee paid for a player in the Eredivisie.

After targeting the Brazilian wide-attacker for the majority of the summer, reports on Sunday suggested that the Red Devils are finally closing in on their top target.

As reported by the likes of David Ornstein, the Premier League giants are prepared to part with €100m, including add-ons, and that is a sum that Ajax are willing to accept.

? Manchester United are close to an agreement with Ajax to sign Antony. Progress has been made in talks between #MUFC & #Ajax, so confidence increasing that deal gets done. 22yo Brazil winger a top target for manager Erik ten Hag all window @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/j7PBx7PVot — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 28, 2022

Speaking to ESPN, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, after his team’s two-nil win against FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon, Schreuder, when asked about the reports, said: “Everything is about money… I think this is sad. But this is our world, it’s very sad and I don’t approve that these things at all.”

It is hard not to feel sorry for the Ajax boss, who is not only close to bidding farewell to his best attacker, but he also lost his best defender earlier in the window. Last season’s ‘Player of the Year’, Lisandro Martinez, who also joined Manchester United, was sold for just over £50m.

Should a deal be finalised, Antony’s move to Old Trafford will see the Red Devils’ summer spending exceed £200m.