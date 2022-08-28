Antony left out of Ajax squad again as Man United speculation intensifies

Ajax winger Antony, who has been a long-time target for Manchester United, has been left out of his side’s matchday squad for the second week running.

The Brazilian attacker, who has not been shy in his desire to quit the Eredivisie champions and move to Old Trafford, finds his future desperately uncertain.

Speaking recently to Fabrizio Romano and giving a remarkable ‘tell-all style’ interview, the 22-year-old, when asked what he hopes for this summer, said: “I’m not asking Ajax to release me, I’m asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player.

“I’ve been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind.”

However, despite the South American’s attempts to force through a move, and even though the Red Devils offered €90m for his services, a move has yet to be agreed, and with time running out in the window, fans have been left to wonder if one will ever materalise.

In light of the mounting speculation and uncertainty surrounding the wide-attacker, Ajax have opted to exclude the number 11 from their matchday squad to face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Antony was also absent from his side’s squad who beat Sparta Rotterdam one-nil last weekend.

The Dutch champions’ next fixture after this weekend is scheduled to take place on 3 September against Cambuur. Whether Antony will be included will obviously depend on what happens between now and the window’s deadline day (1 Sept).