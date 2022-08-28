Exclusive: Manchester United enquire about forward transfer but he prefers Chelsea

Manchester United have enquired about a potential transfer move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though his preference remains a move to Chelsea.

The Gabon international’s future has been in doubt for some time now, despite making a strong start to life at the Nou Camp after his move from Arsenal back in January.

Aubameyang looks like he’d be a fine fit for Man Utd or Chelsea right now, with both clubs in need of more quality and more of a goal threat up front for the season ahead.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Red Devils have asked about Aubameyang, but it seems he’d still prefer the option of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Romano claims that the 33-year-old wants to play in the Champions League, and one imagines that could continue to hurt United in the transfer market this summer.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping this can be done soon as they’re yet to really bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after he returned to Inter Milan on loan.

“United have asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Romano said. “But Aubameyang has an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, and has done for a long time.

“He wants to play Champions League football, and his priority is Chelsea, so let’s see. The Blues could also include Marcos Alonso in the deal, though Barca prefer for this to be discussed separately.”