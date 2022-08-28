“He’s s**t!” – Chelsea fan yells at Todd Boehly not to complete £60m transfer

One Chelsea fan managed to get close to Todd Boehly yesterday and get his message across about Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

The Blues have been surprisingly linked with Gordon for as much as £60million in recent weeks, and it’s fair to say this particular piece of transfer gossip has not gone down well with most fans.

See below as this Chelsea fan recorded himself shouting at Chelsea owner Boehly not to sign Gordon because “he’s s**t”…

Most Chelsea fans probably agree with this sentiment, so it will be interesting to see if the club gets the message.

We recently saw Manchester United pull out of signing Marko Arnautovic after a backlash from fans.