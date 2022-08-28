Chelsea launch improved bid for Everton star and include two players

Chelsea have reportedly launched a new, improved bid for Everton youngster Anthony Gordon after Frank Lampard gives a deadline for the completion of his transfer.

According to Football Insider, the West London club have offered the Toffee’s £25m plus two players, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher, in exchange for the wide man.

The pair offered by Chelsea are valued at around £30m each, meaning the deal, if accepted, will be worth a staggering £85m.

Lampard’s side have already rejected several cash bids made for Gordon, who is an essential part of the Merseyside club. So it will be interesting to see if they welcome Thomas Tuchel’s side’s newest offer.

With Lampard on the lookout for a new striker and central midfielder, this offer could be too good of an opportunity for the club to miss.

This newest bid has come after Lampard told reporters that he wanted a verdict on the future of the 21-year-old.

“We have drawn a red line,” Lampard told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“It is very difficult. I got asked last week, ‘will he be here at the end of the window?’ It was an impossible question to answer, really. But I am working to try and put a squad together.

“There absolutely has to come a time where we understand what the squad is going to be, especially a player of the level of Anthony.

“I won’t say where it [the cut-off point] is, but I think you understand I am getting very close to it.”

Chelsea have already completed the signings of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina this summer, with a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana nearing completion as he undergoes his medical.