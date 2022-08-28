Chelsea star’s transfer decision could come tomorrow

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set to make a decision on his future on Monday after his situation was put on stand-by for a while.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news specialist taking questions from readers for today’s edition.

Providing a general update on Chelsea’s transfer plans, Romano spoke about the situation regarding Gilmour and fellow youngster Ethan Ampadu.

“I don’t like counting or predicting number of deals because they always depend on so many factors,” Romano said.

“Certainly Chelsea will be super busy on new striker and more. Ampadu has a proposal from Serie A side Spezia, Gilmour is still on stand-by and will decide from Monday.”

Chelsea fans will hope that there can be a positive outcome for Gilmour, with the young Scotland international looking a terrific prospect when he first burst onto the scene.

It’s been a little harder for him to establish himself since then, with his loan spell at Norwich City last season not looking particularly impressive.

There’s now growing competition for places in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, so another loan move surely makes sense for Gilmour in order to play regularly and get the chance to impress at this level.