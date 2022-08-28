Major U-turn as Chelsea block player from sealing transfer away after talks with three suitors

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly now be set to hold on to Trevoh Chalobah despite talks over possible transfer moves to the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig.

Chalobah has performed well for Chelsea in recent times, becoming more of a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team last season.

Still, with Kalidou Koulibaly joining the Blues this summer, and with Wesley Fofana looking like coming in next, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, it perhaps makes sense that Chalobah’s future came into some doubt due to the increased competition for a first-team place.

More Stories / Latest News
“20-minute player” – Insider urges Leeds United to get rid of ‘headless chicken’
Chelsea launch improved bid for Everton star and include two players
Crystal Palace likely to sign £50m star who Ian Wright absolutely loves

Still, another tweet from Romano now provides an update on the Chalobah situation, stating that he now looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea blocked the 23-year-old’s departure…

Chelsea fans will hope that Chalobah can continue to play regularly and fulfil his big potential, just as other academy success stories like Mason Mount and Reece James have.

Even if Chalobah doesn’t play as often this season, veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva surely cannot go on forever, so there’s bound to be more of a role for Chalobah soon.

More Stories Trevoh Chalobah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.