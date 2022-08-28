Major U-turn as Chelsea block player from sealing transfer away after talks with three suitors

Chelsea could reportedly now be set to hold on to Trevoh Chalobah despite talks over possible transfer moves to the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig.

Chalobah has performed well for Chelsea in recent times, becoming more of a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team last season.

Still, with Kalidou Koulibaly joining the Blues this summer, and with Wesley Fofana looking like coming in next, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, it perhaps makes sense that Chalobah’s future came into some doubt due to the increased competition for a first-team place.

Wesley Fofana medical as new Chelsea player has been scheduled today, as expected – the main part will be completed in the next hours, contracts will be signed also on player side right after. ??? #CFC Chelsea and Leicester agreed fee since Friday – here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9jkZe5rBRe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

Still, another tweet from Romano now provides an update on the Chalobah situation, stating that he now looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea blocked the 23-year-old’s departure…

Trevoh Chalobah will not leave Chelsea. After talks with Inter, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over possible loan deal, Chelsea have blocked the move and no change is now expected before Deadline. ?? #CFC Tuchel and Boehly are decided on keeping Chalobah after internal talks. pic.twitter.com/CTYdmCNuPC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope that Chalobah can continue to play regularly and fulfil his big potential, just as other academy success stories like Mason Mount and Reece James have.

Even if Chalobah doesn’t play as often this season, veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva surely cannot go on forever, so there’s bound to be more of a role for Chalobah soon.