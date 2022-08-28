Club owned by billionaire make move to sign £52k-a-week West Ham star

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are reportedly considering targeting West Ham centre-back, Craig Dawson.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Steve Gerrard’s Villa are desperate to reinforce their defensive options following what has been a poor start to the new 2022-23 season.

Having lost two of their first three games, it is clear that Gerrard’s side are not performing at the level they need to be, especially considering the levels of investments made by the club’s billionaire owners.

MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd “still pushing” for Antony transfer, but bargain Plan B also remains an option

More Stories / Latest News
“20-minute player” – Insider urges Leeds United to get rid of ‘headless chicken’
Chelsea launch improved bid for Everton star and include two players
Crystal Palace likely to sign £50m star who Ian Wright absolutely loves

In Dawson’s case, although he is well on course to return to full fitness, given the Hammers’ own defensive recruitment this summer, including Nayef Aguerd from Stade Rennes, the 32-year-old may well find his first-team chances reduced this season.

Villa, on the other hand, are willing to offer him a two-year deal and a place in their starting lineup.

Do you think Moyes should sanction a sale? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Craig Dawson

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.