Aston Villa are reportedly considering targeting West Ham centre-back, Craig Dawson.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Steve Gerrard’s Villa are desperate to reinforce their defensive options following what has been a poor start to the new 2022-23 season.

Having lost two of their first three games, it is clear that Gerrard’s side are not performing at the level they need to be, especially considering the levels of investments made by the club’s billionaire owners.

In Dawson’s case, although he is well on course to return to full fitness, given the Hammers’ own defensive recruitment this summer, including Nayef Aguerd from Stade Rennes, the 32-year-old may well find his first-team chances reduced this season.

Villa, on the other hand, are willing to offer him a two-year deal and a place in their starting lineup.

