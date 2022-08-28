Cody Gakpo weighs in on Man United speculation as Antony move edges closer

Manchester United edge closer to completing their signing of Ajax star Antony in the final days of the transfer window.

This summer, the Brazilian star has been Erik ten Hag’s priority attacking target. Still, it has proven somewhat of a challenge to agree on a deal with the Amsterdam side, despite Antony wanting the deal to go ahead.

Today, it was announced by the Athletic’s David Ornstein that the two clubs are close to an agreement with a new bid said to be around £85m (€100m), including add-ons submitted.

Sky Sports also reported that the signing of Antony would therefore make the signing of Cody Gakpo unlikely, although not impossible.

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV.

PSV’s Gakpo has told ESPN what he thinks about what the Red Devils’ singing of Antony would mean for his future.

It remains to be seen whether the 20-time-league winners would attempt to sign another attacker alongside Antony this summer, but with time running out and no clear reports that United are still pursuing the 23-year-old Netherland international, it would seem unlikely.

 

