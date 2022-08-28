Cody Gakpo weighs in on Man United speculation as Antony move edges closer

Manchester United edge closer to completing their signing of Ajax star Antony in the final days of the transfer window.

This summer, the Brazilian star has been Erik ten Hag’s priority attacking target. Still, it has proven somewhat of a challenge to agree on a deal with the Amsterdam side, despite Antony wanting the deal to go ahead.

Today, it was announced by the Athletic’s David Ornstein that the two clubs are close to an agreement with a new bid said to be around £85m (€100m), including add-ons submitted.

? Proposed transfer fee for impending move of Antony from Ajax to Manchester United is understood to be €100m including add-ons @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #Ajax https://t.co/TP3poJJEmr — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 28, 2022

Sky Sports also reported that the signing of Antony would therefore make the signing of Cody Gakpo unlikely, although not impossible.

PSV’s Gakpo has told ESPN what he thinks about what the Red Devils’ singing of Antony would mean for his future.

Cody Gakpo tells ESPN on his future: “Antony to Man Utd? Nice for him… but for me and my future, I think that has no influence”. ??? #MUFC “It’s like a puzzle so in the next days I will see which puzzle fits best — for me, it’d be certainly not bad to stay at PSV. We’ll see”. pic.twitter.com/bi66iXPMda — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

It remains to be seen whether the 20-time-league winners would attempt to sign another attacker alongside Antony this summer, but with time running out and no clear reports that United are still pursuing the 23-year-old Netherland international, it would seem unlikely.