Crystal Palace will reportedly focus all of their attention on signing Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka before next week’s deadline day.

That’s according to a recent report from Forbes journalist Sam Pilger, who claims the former Eagles right-back is a candidate to return to his old stomping before 1 September.

It is looking increasingly likely Aaron Wan-Bissaka will leave Manchester United and return to Crystal Palace before the end of the transfer window. #MUFC — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) August 26, 2022

Even though Wan-Bissaka left Selhurst Park two seasons ago, his time at Old Trafford has largely been a disappointment.

Not equipped with the kind of attacking flair the Red Devils’ style of play demands, Wan-Bissaka has found himself forced to accept a bit-part role, and that doesn’t look like changing under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ian Wright is a big fan though. The former Gunners star once said that Wan-Bissaka is the best defensive right-back in England.

Even though there are just a few days left before the window closes, Palace are well positioned to seal a deal, so keep your eyes peeled and watch this space.