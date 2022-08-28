West Ham’s new full-back Emerson has sent a message to linked-midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers have been rumoured to be on the verge of signing the Brazilian playmaker ahead of next week’s transfer deadline day.

Fueling specualation and taking to Instagram, Emerson, who wished Paqueta happy birthday, later posted on his story saying ‘we are together’.

The very suggestion that Emerson and Paqueta will be teammates is serve as a hugely exciting prospect.

Since joining Lyon from AC Milan back in 2020, Paqueta, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 80 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 35 goals along the way.