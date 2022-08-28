Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Striker favours Chelsea over Man Utd, Liverpool update, and more

Good morning guys and welcome to my Daily Briefing, with today’s edition also featuring answers to YOUR questions on Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha and more!

AC Milan

AC Milan are set to sign Malick Thiaw on a permanent deal from Schalke. It’s done – €5m fee confirmed and personal terms are also agreed. He’s scheduled to have his medical tomorrow.

AC Milan will receive part of the transfer fee for Lucas Paqueta’s move from Lyon to West Ham. Flamengo also set to benefit financially from the sale.

Done deal – Ander Herrera has returned to Athletic Bilbao on loan until 2023. He completed his medical yesterday, as confirmed by official club statement.

Renan Lodi is set to move on loan to Nottingham Forest, with the option of making the move permanent for €30m. Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon could be his replacement, with contract for a season-long loan move being checked by the clubs.

Barcelona have officially registered Jules Kounde. It’s been confirmed by La Liga.

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea is getting closer! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. He’ll cost £75m, add-ons included and will sign until 2028.

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp tells Sky: “I’ve already said everything I need to say about a new midfielder… if there is the right midfielder, we might do something. There isn’t a lot of time left.”

Manchester City

Manchester United

Personal terms agreed for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Manchester United are offering £5m as a loan fee, but Newcastle prefer to push for a permanent sale. The player hopes they will let him take this big opportunity.

Napoli

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti: “I’d love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, of course – but there are no talks. De Laurentiis [Napoli president] told me that he has not received anything. I think it’s difficult [CR7-Osimhen swap deal] but you should ask our director Giuntoli”.

Nottingham Forest

Deal now fully agreed between all parties for Renan Lodi to join Nottingham Forest, personal terms too. It’s done and sealed, medical scheduled and documents to be signed today. Forest will pay €5m loan fee to Atletico Madrid and have a €30m purchase option.

PSG

Fabian Ruiz edging closer and only a matter of time. Personal terms were agreed weeks ago and now the two clubs discussing final details. He’ll sign a five-year contract at PSG.

Edouard Michut has left PSG to join Sunderland – done deal. Full agreement in place on initial loan move with buy clause around €5m and future sale percentage.

Edinson Cavani will decide his future soon, with Real Sociedad among the clubs trying to agree personal terms with the former Manchester United striker. Villarreal have also previously been linked.

Roma

Andrea Belotti to Roma is on. He’s agreed personal terms and completed a medical, and will now complete his move on a free transfer after leaving Torino.

Southampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Lucas Paqueta to West Ham is edging closer. Contracts exchanged between the clubs, the player will now have a medical today and sign a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

Wolves

Wolves are prepared to submit new proposal for Sasa Kalajdzic – price tag around €20-25m. He’s asked the club and manager to be excluded from the squad for the Koln game.