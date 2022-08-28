Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United signing of Antony for nine-figure sum

Two weeks ago it would have been entirely fair to consider Manchester United’s transfer window as entirely underwhelming, but in the meantime the Red Devils have sanctioned €170m (£144m) on two star signings. After a drawn out battle, Ajax have finally accepted an offer for Brazilian winger Antony.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the deal had been done between the two clubs on Sunday evening. The fee will set Manchester United back €100m (£84.75) in total, making him United’s second most expensive signing ever after Paul Pogba.

The price tag will no doubt be a key point of discussion and Erik ten Hag will have to ensure that it does not weigh down Antony, given United have up until now struggled to provide a platform for Jadon Sancho to exhibit his talent. There is no doubt that Antony is one of the most exciting wingers in world football though and if he can replicate his performances at Ajax in the Premier League, Old Trafford will have a new icon.

 

