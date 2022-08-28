Frank Lampard sets deadline on Anthony Gordon’s future

Chelsea have reportedly been keen on signing Everton winger Anthony Gordon this summer. Still, he is a key part of the Toffees squad and completing a deal this summer will be incredibly difficult, especially with time running out.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea that he wants a verdict on the 21-year-old’s future and has set a deadline by which any deal must be completed.

“We have drawn a red line,” Lampard told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“It is very difficult. I got asked last week, ‘will he be here at the end of the window?’ It was an impossible question to answer, really. But I am working to try and put a squad together.

“There absolutely has to come a time where we understand what the squad is going to be, especially a player of the level of Anthony.

“I won’t say where it [the cut-off point] is, but I think you understand I am getting very close to it.”

With just four days remaining until the window closes, it would be surprising if the Blues can get this deal over the line, especially for a player of his calibre, who is such an essential part of his Merseyside team.

Since his promotion to the Toffee’s senior squad, Gordon has made 64 appearances, scoring five goals and assisting with 8, with his latest goal coming from Everton’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

The Liverpool-born star still has three years remaining on his contract with Everton, and only time will tell if his stay at Goodison Park will be cut short.