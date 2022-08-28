Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s verdict on Frenkie de Jong potentially joining Liverpool or Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks going on over Liverpool potentially sealing the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international continues to be the subject of much speculation this summer, with just a few days of the transfer window left now.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, Romano provided his latest update on the De Jong situation, seemingly ruling out Liverpool for the time being, but suggesting that Chelsea could still be an option.

The Blues would do well to bring in De Jong as a long-term replacement for Jorginho, but Liverpool also have issues in midfield at the moment, so their fans may be disappointed to learn that this quality ball-player is seemingly not an option.

Discussing the De Jong situation, Romano said: “So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool. There is no negotiation in progress as things stand and I have been repeating since July that nothing will change if Frenkie does not change his mind, that is, to stay at Barca.

“Liverpool’s salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let’s see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him.”

Liverpool and Chelsea will hope to both be serious title challengers this season, but have both made slightly inconsistent starts to the new campaign.