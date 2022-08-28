Leeds handed big chance to sign Premier League star following key manager revelation

Leeds United are rumoured to be interested in signing Wolves attacker Hee-Chan Hwang, and now, according to recent reports, the Whites have been handed a boost after it was reported that Bruno Lage may be forced to offload the South Korean.

Claims that Jesse Marsch is in the market for a new striker have come as no surprise.

The Yorkshire-based club have been forced to rely on Patrick Bamford, but with his injuries problems, the Whites’ attack is very thread-bare.

Looking to recruit a late addition, Hwang has emerged as a potential target and with Wolves in need of raising some funds to finance extra signings themselves, Hwang is understood to be a player up for sale.

A recent report from The Express read: “The South Korea star is a £15m target for Leeds, and Molineux chief Bruno Lage accepts he might have to wheel and deal in the transfer market.”

