Liverpool could make late swoop for Sheffield United star

Liverpool are reportedly on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, with their squad ravaged by injuries, and reports suggest they’re targeting Sheffield United star Sander Berge.

According to the Yorkshire Post, the Merseyside club could make a late deadline day swoop for the 24-year-old Norway international, with Klopp reportedly a long-time admirer of Berge.

The German manager has reportedly been interested in the midfielder during his time with Belgium side Genk.

The Reds haven’t gotten off to the greatest start this season after only claiming five points from four games and have also suffered injury woes, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita among those on the sidelines.

With poor performances and injury problems causing significant concerns among the Liverpool ranks, a dip into the transfer market before it closes in a few days seems like a sensible idea.

Berge has been a Sheffield United player since joining from Genk in January 2020, cementing himself as an essential part of the Blades squad, appearing in 73 games across all competitions, scoring ten goals and assisting with 7.