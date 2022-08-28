Liverpool interested in signing reliable Bundesliga star

According to reports, Liverpool are interested in signing Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer as the club look for a late signing.

90min has revealed that the Bundesliga star has emerged as one of the options on Liverpool’s raider after calls rise for a second midfield singing alongside Fabio Carvalho.

Jurgen Klopp and his men haven’t gotten off to the greatest start this season after only claiming five points from four games.

The Reds have also suffered injury woes, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita among those on the sidelines.

25-year-old Laimer has just under a year remaining on his contract and has had strong links to Bayern Munich. Still, as reported by German outlet Kicker, it has since become apparent that the Austria international will not make the switch.

However, the Austrian appears reluctant to sign a new deal with Leipzig.

That said, Liverpool could land the reliable midfielder at a very reasonable price.

Laimer made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side last season, illustrating his reliability, something Klopp is in significant need of.