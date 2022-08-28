Liverpool consider late summer transfer window swoop for Premier League star

Liverpool are reportedly considering Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a potential transfer target to sort out their issues in the middle of the park.

The Portugal international has a superb range of passing and an eye for goal from midfield, having shone in his time in the Premier League down the years to show that he could surely make the step up to a big six club.

A report from 90min now mentions Neves as an option for Liverpool, and it’s easy to imagine him being a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

Reds fans will no doubt hope there’s truth to this speculation, with Neves looking ideal for the club’s needs for the moment amid something of an injury crisis.

Liverpool have had to cope without Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita so far this season, and some fans will already have argued that they’d benefit from an upgrade on what they already had.

There’s not long left to find a solution, but it’s perhaps encouraging that more transfer rumours involving big names like Neves are starting to emerge.