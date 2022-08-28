Video: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton.

The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…

Ronaldo didn’t start the game, and it may be that he is no longer seen as a key part of the team under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal international is no longer at the peak of his powers, but remains a world class goal-scorer, as he showed last season with 24 goals in all competitions.

