Exclusive: Man Utd “still pushing” for Antony transfer, but bargain Plan B also remains an option

Manchester United are still pushing for the transfer of Ajax winger Antony as their top priority before the end of the summer.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano insists that this deal remains one to watch until the end of the transfer window, though PSV star Cody Gakpo could also be a cheap alternative to Antony.

There’s no doubt Man Utd need to strengthen their attack as soon as possible, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial proving terribly inconsistent in the last year or so.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future also remains in doubt, so a signing like Antony could be hugely important to ensure Erik ten Hag has a set of attacking players he can rely on for the season ahead.

Romano insists, however, that there is not much willingness from Ajax to sell, whereas Gakpo’s asking price at PSV seems a lot more realistic.

“Manchester United are still pushing for Antony, he is their priority, so I’m sure they will still be insisting in the next 24-48h for the Brazilian star,” Romano said.

“They’ve had a €90m offer turned down, but keep an eye on this until the end. United are still there, and he wants to join. It’s still under discussion, it’s still open. Ajax have not given positive signals so far but negotiation is open.

“Cody Gakpo is an option which would cost around £40-45m.”