Manchester United close to finally agreeing €100m transfer, move to “accelerate” in next 24-48hrs

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly close to finally agreeing a transfer deal with Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Man Utd and Ajax look set to agree a fee of around €100million, including add-ons and bonuses, while the player agreeing personal terms shouldn’t be an issue.

Sheth adds that this could see the deal accelerate in the next 24-48 hours, so it looks like Red Devils fans can finally start to get excited about this one after weeks of speculation involving Antony and similar attacking players.

See below for the full details from Sheth’s official Twitter account…

More Stories / Latest News
Club owned by billionaire make move to sign £52k-a-week West Ham star
Frank Lampard sets deadline on Anthony Gordon’s future
Leeds handed big chance to sign Premier League star following key manager revelation

United needed a signing like this to give Erik ten Hag more options in his attack, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho not really being consistent enough for some time now.

Antony is also a left-footed player who tends to operate from the right, which is a useful difference from the likes of Rashford and Sancho, who are both right footed and who tend to prefer playing on the left.

More Stories Antony Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.