Manchester United close to finally agreeing €100m transfer, move to “accelerate” in next 24-48hrs

Manchester United are reportedly close to finally agreeing a transfer deal with Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Man Utd and Ajax look set to agree a fee of around €100million, including add-ons and bonuses, while the player agreeing personal terms shouldn’t be an issue.

Sheth adds that this could see the deal accelerate in the next 24-48 hours, so it looks like Red Devils fans can finally start to get excited about this one after weeks of speculation involving Antony and similar attacking players.

See below for the full details from Sheth’s official Twitter account…

Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Ajax for forward Antony. Fee thought to be worth €100m including add-ons. Antony wasn’t in Ajax squad for game at Utrecht. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. Move expected to accelerate in the next 24-48 hours. #MUFC #Ajax — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 28, 2022

United needed a signing like this to give Erik ten Hag more options in his attack, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho not really being consistent enough for some time now.

Antony is also a left-footed player who tends to operate from the right, which is a useful difference from the likes of Rashford and Sancho, who are both right footed and who tend to prefer playing on the left.