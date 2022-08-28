Surprise Manchester United star set for talks over new contract

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could reportedly be set for talks over a new contract at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman’s future looked in real doubt not so long ago, but it now seems he may have worked his way back into Man Utd’s plans after a strong pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

According to the Sun, Martial could be set to discuss a new deal at United, despite his Red Devils career described as having looked ‘dead and buried’.

Few United fans will have expected Martial back after he went out on loan to Sevilla last season, especially when he didn’t really perform in his time in La Liga.

Martial looked much-improved under Ten Hag in pre-season, though, so it may be that the Dutch tactician has seen enough to think that the former Monaco man could have a useful role to play in his squad.

United still surely need to make changes in attack, however, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford not looking too convincing in recent months.