Mystery player “was close to going to Manchester United”, says journalist

Manchester United’s strange movements in the transfer market appear to have been explained to some degree by journalist Sam Matterface.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Matterface has given some insight into quite how many different figures at clubs are now involved in transfers, suggesting that it’s led to a lack of communication at Man Utd in particular.

It seems the Red Devils were close to signing a player this summer, or at least the unnamed player himself felt sure he was on his way to Old Trafford.

However, it seems this was never actually properly communicated to United boss Erik ten Hag, and in the end it didn’t happen.

Discussing this mystery deal, Matterface said: “There’s so many people involved and that’s one of the big problems with transfers in general. The ones who are sanctioning deals, the ones who get them started, the ones who grease the wheels and the ones who make the contact.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have asked Barcelona about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the player's preference is to join Chelsea. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 28, 2022

“I was talking to a football manager the other night and I was talking about one of his players going to Manchester United.

“I know that his player was close to going to Manchester United and thought that they were going to Manchester United, but it never reached the manager’s table.

“There was a piece in the paper, I saw it, spoke to the player and it looked like he was going to Manchester United but it never got out of the traps in terms of the two clubs having a conversation.

United fans will surely be curious to know who this player was, though it can be hard to keep up with the long list of names who are linked with the top teams every summer.

MUFC have so far ended up signing Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrrell Malacia.