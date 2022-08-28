Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly both in the running to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international hasn’t had the best of time with injuries in recent years, but had previously looked a hugely promising young talent when he first broke into the Real Madrid first-team.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano has explained that Asensio’s future is in some doubt and he could end up in the Premier League, and now further information from Todo Fichajes states that it’s Arsenal and Man Utd chasing him, with the Gunners the slight favourite to win the race for his signature.

Asensio is supposedly rated highly by Mikel Arteta, and has been tracked by the Arsenal manager for some time, though United arguably has more prestige, as well as his former Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Casemiro waiting for him.

It would be interesting to see if Asensio could revive his career in English football, though it’s a bit of a gamble for these clubs to be pursuing him after his issues staying fit.

One imagines there are better, more reliable options out there, though of course they might cost more money, especially this late on in the transfer window.