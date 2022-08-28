Manchester United in contact over potentially re-signing one of their former players

Manchester United have had initial contacts over a potential transfer move for Memphis Depay, but nothing is advanced for the time being.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Depay currently looks like being a backup option for the Red Devils in case they need it.

Romano has also stated that Man Utd continue to make Ajax winger Antony their priority, while Depay’s FC Barcelona team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also an alternative option being considered.

Depay had a spell at United earlier in his career, joining when he was still relatively young after impressing at PSV.

It didn’t quite work out for the Dutchman at Old Trafford, but he later ended up looking a top talent once again in a spell at Lyon.

This prompted Barcelona to sign him last summer, but he’s once again failed to really live up to expectations at a bigger club.

Still, it seems the 28-year-old could soon earn himself a second spell at United, depending on how other deals pan out.

“Memphis Depay would be ready to terminate his contract with Barcelona in case he finds a top club which suits his ambitions,” Romano said.

“He was really close to joining Juventus, but it was called off when they couldn’t sell Adrien Rabiot. It was not Depay who walked away from the deal – it was agreed between Memphis and Juventus, but it collapsed and now Juve have decided to focus on other targets.

“I’m told there’s nothing going on between Memphis and Real Sociedad. As for Manchester United, there have been some contacts between the player and Man United to explore the situation. The Red Devils are keeping an eye on the situation in case they run into problems with other deals.

“At the moment, though, it’s nothing close to being completed. There are no direct negotiations, we’ll see what happens.”