Leeds United lost star midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City this summer in a deal worth £44m (Transfermarkt).

Paul Merson, who writes a column for the Daily Star, talks about how selling Raphinha and Phillips looked to be a recipe for disaster, but instead, the Whites have pulled it around after replacing the players with some top signings.

However, things don’t look quite so good for the 26-year-old England international who had only made one appearance for City, when he was brought on to replace Rodri in the 89th minute of City’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Merson writes, “At this rate, Phillips will be lucky to have played two games by the time the World Cup comes around. It’s a real worry.”

The football pundit has a point, as it’s hard to see where the Leeds-born midfielder will get game time ahead of a strong City squad, and with the World Cup only a few months away, he’s running out of time.