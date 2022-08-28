Merson says he is worried about one Leeds transfer

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Posted by

Leeds United lost star midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City this summer in a deal worth £44m (Transfermarkt).

Paul Merson, who writes a column for the Daily Star, talks about how selling Raphinha and Phillips looked to be a recipe for disaster, but instead, the Whites have pulled it around after replacing the players with some top signings.

However, things don’t look quite so good for the 26-year-old England international who had only made one appearance for City, when he was brought on to replace Rodri in the 89th minute of City’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Kalvin Phillips LUFC vs NUFC

More: Video: Erling Haaland’s hat-trick vs Crystal Palace

More Stories / Latest News
Palmieri sends message to £50m star West Ham could be about to sign
(Video) Superb outside-of-the-boot cross from Richarlison sets Kane up for second vs. Forest
(Video) Harry Kane scores 200th Premier League goal vs. Nottingham Forest

Merson writes, “At this rate, Phillips will be lucky to have played two games by the time the World Cup comes around. It’s a real worry.”

The football pundit has a point, as it’s hard to see where the Leeds-born midfielder will get game time ahead of a strong City squad, and with the World Cup only a few months away, he’s running out of time.

 

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.