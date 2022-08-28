Mikel Arteta rubbishes claims Arsenal are title contenders

Mikel Arteta has gotten off to a perfect start this season, winning all four games against Fulham, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Crystal Palace, perching at the top of the Premier League table on 12 points.

This incredible start means they’re the only side this season to have a 100% win record, putting them 2 points ahead of Premier League Champions Manchester City.

The Gunners’ good run of form has already had football fans speculating that the north London side has already established themselves as one of this year’s title contenders.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has remained humble, pointing out the fundamental fact that the campaign is a marathon and there’s still a long way to the finish line.

“No, I think it’s just the start of the season,” Arteta told Sky Sports when asked if Arsenal are now title contenders, as quoted by 90min.

The Spaniard remains focused on the games ahead and, although his side are enjoying their football, has urged his players not to get carried away.

“Very much [there’s excitement in the dressing room],” he added.

“But now it’s onto the next one. We have games this week so we have to prepare and recover well and be ready because every game in this league is so demanding. You can see the results. We need to be ready.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since the 03/04 season and the days of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Dennis Bergkamp, managed by the inimitable Arsene Wenger.

Wenger and ‘The Invincibles’ made a remarkable achievement, going the whole season unbeaten, winning 26 games and drawing 12.

We can’t blame the Arsenal fans for getting ahead of themselves, especially after previous poor seasons.

Can Arteta recreate Wenger’s impeccable achievement?