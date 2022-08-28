Newcastle United have reportedly been in touch with Manchester United about the possibility of signing Scott McTominay this summer.

Man Utd are working on signing Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan, and it seems McTominay being included in the deal was also explored by Newcastle, according to the Daily Mail.

McTominay, however, remains an important part of Erik ten Hag’s squad, according to the report, so Newcastle are now looking at other options in that position.

NUFC have just signed Alexander Isak, following on from other major signings like Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier under their wealthy new Saudi owners, who took over last year.

McTominay could have been another fine addition to Eddie Howe’s squad, though fans may also feel the club can probably do better, so it might not be seen as a major loss that he’s not available.

The Scotland international has had a decent career at Old Trafford, though he’s also quite limited and probably wouldn’t be quite enough to fire Newcastle to the next level.