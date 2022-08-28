Photo: Joe Hart suffers brutal head injury during 9-0 Celtic thumping

Celtic shot-stopper Joe Hart has suffered a nasty gash to his head during the Scottish giants’ recent game against Dundee United.

The 35-year-old Englishman found himself on the receiving end of Steven Fletcher’s boot after the Dundee player attempted to follow up on a rebound, instead catching the former England international in the head with his studs.

The injury, which required urgent medical attention, stopped the game, which eventually ended nine-nil to the Hoops, for almost seven minutes while medical staff carried out the necessary treatment.

Luckily, the former Manchester City star could resume his duties, keeping a clean sheet.