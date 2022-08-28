West Ham United have been given the opportunity to snap up Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on a free transfer.

According to reports, the Blues are considering allowing Barkley to leave on a free after struggling to find a buyer for him this summer.

Barkley was once regarded as one of the biggest talents in the country during his time at Everton, but it’s just not happened for him since his move to Stamford Bridge.

The England international had a decent loan spell at Aston Villa a couple of years ago, but it now seems there’s not a huge amount of interest in him, perhaps due to his £200,000 a week wages.

West Ham may be more tempted to try to sign Barkley on a free, however, so this looks like one to watch in the next few days.