(Video) Allan Saint-Maximin fires in ridiculously technical volley vs. Wolves

Allan Saint-Maximin’s equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanders will take some beating when it comes to the best goal of the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies were trailing Sunday’s Premier League match against Bruno Lage’s Wolves one-nil for the game’s entire 90-minutes.

However, clearly refusing to give up, the Toon, who named a much-changed side for Sunday’s game, are on course to salvage a vital point after Saint-Maximin produced a simply sublime volley.

Check out the moment the flamboyant attacker scored below.

