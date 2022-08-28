(Video) Arsenal loanee fires in sensational long-range strike vs. Nice

Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares is off to a flying start in Ligue 1.

After being sent out on loan with Marseille earlier in the summer, Mikel Arteta will be delighted to see that the young defender has already opened his account.

Temporarily working under manager Igor Tudor, Tavares, who was called into action on Sunday afternoon against Nice, successfully managed to double his side’s lead after unleashing a powerful strike from well outside of his opponent’s area.

Images courtesy of Amazon Prime