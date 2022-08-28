(Video) Harry Kane scores 200th Premier League goal vs. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane has given Tottenham Hotspur the lead against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in the final game of the Premier League’s matchday four.

The Lilywhites, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, who are playing at Forest’s home ground, have got off to a flying start.

MORE: (Video) Allan Saint-Maximin fires in ridiculously technical volley vs. Wolves

More Stories / Latest News
Cody Gakpo weighs in on Man United speculation as Antony move edges closer
(Video) Allan Saint-Maximin fires in ridiculously technical volley vs. Wolves
Liverpool could make late swoop for Sheffield United star

Kane, who has already opened his account for the new 2022-23 season, has bagged again after just six minutes.

If Spurs go on to take all three points, not only will they extend their unbeaten run, but they’ll move to within touching distance of league leaders and bitter-rivals Arsenal at the top of the table.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.