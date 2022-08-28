(Video) Harry Kane scores 200th Premier League goal vs. Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane has given Tottenham Hotspur the lead against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in the final game of the Premier League’s matchday four.

The Lilywhites, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, who are playing at Forest’s home ground, have got off to a flying start.

Kane, who has already opened his account for the new 2022-23 season, has bagged again after just six minutes.

It’s a milestone goal for Harry Kane as Tottenham take the lead! ? 200 league goals ? pic.twitter.com/CKQtfigrlz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2022

If Spurs go on to take all three points, not only will they extend their unbeaten run, but they’ll move to within touching distance of league leaders and bitter-rivals Arsenal at the top of the table.